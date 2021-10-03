Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Syneos Health by 1,030.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $876,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,127,241.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,854 shares of company stock valued at $4,101,282 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $87.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $51.04 and a one year high of $97.47. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.80.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

