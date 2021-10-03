Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,240,341 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,487,319 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.41% of Barrick Gold worth $149,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

GOLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.46.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.20. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $29.60.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.30%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.