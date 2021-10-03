Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total transaction of $378,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

Shares of IDXX opened at $623.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $673.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $602.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of 74.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $382.68 and a 52-week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

