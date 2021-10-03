Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMP. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the first quarter worth about $37,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 12.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 65.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. CL King raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

In other news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $883,702.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,025.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CMP stock opened at $66.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.30 and a 200 day moving average of $65.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.64. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $72.00.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.23 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.19%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.