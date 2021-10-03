Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 776 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $276.97 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.63 and a 1 year high of $293.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.19.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

