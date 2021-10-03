Clearstead Advisors LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

KRBN stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.05. KraneShares Global Carbon ETF has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $42.61.

