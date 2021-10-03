4,000 Shares in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Purchased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTLP. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the first quarter worth about $176,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,457,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,739,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTLP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research began coverage on Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

CTLP opened at $10.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $764.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.64 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.47. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $49.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.78 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

