Clearstead Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth about $121,964,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Novavax by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,176,000 after purchasing an additional 476,750 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth about $45,328,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,608,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,016,000. 52.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVAX. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

NVAX stock opened at $181.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.59 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.38 and its 200 day moving average is $201.74.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. The business had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, Director David M. Mott sold 24,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.90, for a total value of $6,312,636.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.43, for a total transaction of $518,970.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,101 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,908.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,798 shares of company stock worth $17,360,650 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

