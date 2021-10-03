Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Bought by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 591.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 208.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,156,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

Shares of CAG opened at $33.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.80. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.35%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.