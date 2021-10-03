Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,907 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 617,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 27,647 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $587,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 22.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 34,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 310,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COG. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of COG stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $23.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $324.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.33%.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

