Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 45.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,208,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,077,000 after buying an additional 128,679 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,919,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,425,000 after buying an additional 57,313 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,817,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,058,000 after buying an additional 143,921 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,224,000 after buying an additional 89,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,367,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,465,000 after buying an additional 33,104 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at $682,528.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

SON stock opened at $60.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.17, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $69.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.00.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

SON has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

