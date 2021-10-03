Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,890 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,646,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,145,000 after acquiring an additional 73,123 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 13,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARWR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

In other news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $318,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ARWR opened at $62.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -50.89 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.21. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $45.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.20 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

