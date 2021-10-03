Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $81,000 Investment in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HYT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,062,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,953,000 after acquiring an additional 733,130 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 718,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 102,896 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 898,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 51,445 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 895,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 50,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 650.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 46,920 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:HYT opened at $12.17 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

