391 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Acquired by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.69.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $152.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.73. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

