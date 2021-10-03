Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $73,000 Investment in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.17.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $222.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total value of $97,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

