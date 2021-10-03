Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Takes $55,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.48.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 15,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.80, for a total transaction of $5,787,017.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,291,894.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 872,777 shares of company stock valued at $328,809,430. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $360.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $355.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.94. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

