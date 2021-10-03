Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Stock Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 84.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3,635.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at $169,000. 17.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $47.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.59. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.27 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $103,946.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $190,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,599 shares of company stock worth $327,698 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

