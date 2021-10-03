Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) to post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for BTRS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BTRS will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.47 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BTRS shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $10.96 on Thursday. BTRS has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.16.

In related news, insider Jeanne O’connor sold 14,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $161,563.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Flint A. Lane bought 74,576 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $756,200.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 150,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,472 and sold 3,715,944 shares valued at $43,584,792.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTRS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in BTRS in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BTRS by 569.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in BTRS in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in BTRS in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in BTRS in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

