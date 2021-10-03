Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives $63.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.50.
A number of equities analysts have commented on VSAT shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 376.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.
Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $664.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.85 million. Viasat had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 1.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viasat will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Viasat
ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.
Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.