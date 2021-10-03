ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) Receives €13.86 Average PT from Brokerages

ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €13.64 ($16.05).

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZIL2. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.80 ($15.06) price target on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Friday.

ElringKlinger stock opened at €11.36 ($13.36) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $719.77 million and a P/E ratio of 18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.04. ElringKlinger has a twelve month low of €6.27 ($7.38) and a twelve month high of €18.18 ($21.39). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €14.12.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

