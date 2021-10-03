Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) Short Interest Update

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

REVH stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,473,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $7,365,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $9,871,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

