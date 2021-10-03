Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 154 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4,492.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 248,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,174,000 after purchasing an additional 242,698 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.3% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 322,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,825,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.7% in the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 6,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.69.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock opened at $123.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.14 billion, a PE ratio of 880.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.01 and its 200-day moving average is $141.26.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

