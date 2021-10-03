Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.45% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Quality Factor ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FQAL opened at $50.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.26. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $52.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FQAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.