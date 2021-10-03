Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 860 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in CIT Group by 365.0% in the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 344,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,757,000 after buying an additional 270,587 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CIT Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 939,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,400,000 after buying an additional 102,868 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in CIT Group by 81.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 21,706 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the first quarter worth $820,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in CIT Group by 19.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.69.

Shares of CIT Group stock opened at $53.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.79. CIT Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $56.62.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 20.29%. CIT Group’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.