Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,964 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NLY. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.11.

NLY stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average of $8.84.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

