Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 1,617 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $109.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.61. The company has a market capitalization of $72.70 billion, a PE ratio of 65.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.81 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.89.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,157,500 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.