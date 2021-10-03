22,337 Shares in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,076,000 after buying an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 924.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,579,000 after acquiring an additional 145,583 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 15,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on UTHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.78.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $185.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.60. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $216.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.49.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total value of $1,224,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,646,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,610 shares of company stock worth $3,038,220 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.