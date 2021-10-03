Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 4,265 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,213 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,265 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Model N worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Model N during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the first quarter worth $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the first quarter worth $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Model N by 58.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Model N by 499.9% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

MODN stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -43.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.18. Model N, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $463,171.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 470,191 shares in the company, valued at $15,262,399.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $32,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at $241,382.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,367 shares of company stock valued at $932,468 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MODN. Craig Hallum raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

