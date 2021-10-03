Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Takes $4.01 Million Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wexford Capital LP increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 33.3% during the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 378,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,247,000 after buying an additional 27,724 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 12.1% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 12,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 34.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $2,258,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $1,265,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,369 shares in the company, valued at $8,937,316.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,610 shares of company stock worth $3,038,220. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.78.

UTHR opened at $185.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.49. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

