Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 449,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,202 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pretium Resources during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

PVG stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27. Pretium Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.40 million. Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a positive return on equity of 17.44%. Equities analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pretium Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.79.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.