Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,351 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.05% of Ciena worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Ciena during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Ciena during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CIEN. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $103,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $167,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,169 shares of company stock worth $3,448,849 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CIEN stock opened at $52.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.23 and a 200-day moving average of $55.31. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.41 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

