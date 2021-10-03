Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,286 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.10% of Novanta worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Novanta by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 45,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 2.4% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 29.1% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Novanta by 615.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 7,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Novanta by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,603,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $153.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.48 and a 12-month high of $168.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

