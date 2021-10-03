Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $5.03 Million Stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Hamilton Lane worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLNE. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the second quarter worth $43,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $85.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.36 and a 12-month high of $97.48.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 60.79% and a net margin of 35.04%. The firm had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

In other Hamilton Lane news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $966,631.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $5,205,855.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,227,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,329,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

