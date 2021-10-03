Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Cuts Stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,216 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,587 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.09% of Workiva worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth approximately $2,535,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Workiva by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth $3,287,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 27.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 39,405 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on WK shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.63.

In other Workiva news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $3,760,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Brandon Ziegler sold 8,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.42, for a total transaction of $1,092,729.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,170,482.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 778,172 shares of company stock valued at $100,344,163. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WK opened at $142.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.71 and a beta of 1.48. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.86 and a 1 year high of $156.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

