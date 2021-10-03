First Farmers and Merchants (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $35.00

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.00 and traded as high as $35.29. First Farmers and Merchants shares last traded at $35.29, with a volume of 45 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.96.

First Farmers and Merchants Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FFMH)

First Farmers & Merchants Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through First Farmers & Merchants Bank, it engages in the provision of commercial and mortgage banking services. It also offers community lending services. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Columbia, TN.

