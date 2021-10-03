PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 54.0% from the August 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $2,187,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $492,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $4,893,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTIC opened at $9.80 on Friday. PropTech Investment Co. II has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

