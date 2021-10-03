BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.52

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and traded as low as $2.13. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 55,552 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on M-001, a novel flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza.

