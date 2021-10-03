Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Short Interest Update

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, an increase of 67.9% from the August 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of QQQJ stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $35.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average of $33.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

