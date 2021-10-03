Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.36

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.36 and traded as high as $20.62. Verbund shares last traded at $20.62, with a volume of 102 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale lowered Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Verbund in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lowered Verbund from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.26.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $394.32 million for the quarter.

About Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY)

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

