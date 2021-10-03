Vail Resorts, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th.

Vail Resorts has decreased its dividend by 58.2% over the last three years.

NYSE MTN opened at $349.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.26 and a beta of 1.31. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $208.72 and a one year high of $353.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $306.46 and its 200-day moving average is $312.33.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.82) EPS. Research analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,915.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total value of $335,175.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,789 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vail Resorts stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Vail Resorts worth $22,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.92.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

