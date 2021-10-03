Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Declares Dividend of $0.01

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0111 per share by the bank on Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.009.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend by 13.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 9.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Itaú Unibanco has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Itaú Unibanco stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,373,102 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,457,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Itaú Unibanco worth $86,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

