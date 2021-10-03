Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Cuts Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $132.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $155.45. The company has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.78.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.