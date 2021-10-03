State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 417,400 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 1,151.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,642 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 417,400 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.14% of Nuance Communications worth $24,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 84,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN opened at $55.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of -424.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.03 and its 200-day moving average is $52.94. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.05 and a 1 year high of $55.35.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $11,884,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

