State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 166,560 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $26,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,009,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 705.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 675,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,796,000 after acquiring an additional 592,092 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 348.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 455,678 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,505,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,713,000 after acquiring an additional 392,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 396,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,473,000 after acquiring an additional 282,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $47.90 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 1.25.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 6.49%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LSXMA. upped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

