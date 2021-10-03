Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Hess by 4.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 116.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 11.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 308,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,798,000 after purchasing an additional 32,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 38.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $81.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.26 and a beta of 2.20. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $91.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.66.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HES. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

