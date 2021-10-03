Legal & General Group Plc Buys 65,344 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 25.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 323,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,344 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Generac were worth $134,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 772.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 66.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac stock opened at $404.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $426.27 and a 200-day moving average of $376.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $466.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The business had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Friday. began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.00.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

