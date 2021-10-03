Legal & General Group Plc Buys 263,545 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,608,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,545 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.69% of KeyCorp worth $136,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 30.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 46.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 12,890 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 11.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 795,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,895,000 after acquiring an additional 82,124 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEY opened at $22.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average is $20.89. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

In related news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.65.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

