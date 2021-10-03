Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,096,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,112 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.90% of Quest Diagnostics worth $144,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,359,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,158,000 after acquiring an additional 628,637 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 94.5% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 978,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,108,000 after acquiring an additional 475,437 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,705,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $218,853,000 after acquiring an additional 316,001 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,165,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,717,000 after acquiring an additional 240,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 190.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 281,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,169,000 after acquiring an additional 184,722 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $143.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $109.50 and a 12 month high of $160.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.75.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.18%.

DGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.80.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

