Legal & General Group Plc Sells 427,233 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,272,636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 427,233 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $144,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 12.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 11.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,037 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 17,705 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 478,208 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,113,000 after acquiring an additional 46,693 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth $635,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 16.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 71,247 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JNPR shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.21. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $29.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $159,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,120 shares of company stock worth $599,017 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

