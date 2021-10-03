Legal & General Group Plc Has $152.53 Million Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,924,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900,465 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $152,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

HST stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 18.81 and a quick ratio of 18.81. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. Equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HST. Truist Securities raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Argus raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.